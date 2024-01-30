Police discover 6 bodies in California's Mojave Desert; 5 arrested over illicit marijuana trade suspicions

In the remote expanse of southern California's Mojave Desert, authorities have apprehended five individuals after the discovery of six lifeless bodies, all men, bearing gunshot wounds near El Mirage.

The men were purportedly killed in a dispute over illicit marijuana production, said investigators from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office, as reported by BBC.

How the discovery was made

The macabre discovery was made by a police helicopter after a victim of a gunshot wound dialled 911, prompting the dispatch to the desolate crime scene.

Subsequent aerial reconnaissance located the victims, accompanied by a bullet-riddled SUV and minivan, situated approximately 90 miles (144.84 kilometres) northeast of Los Angeles.

Four of the six victims having been identified thus far. Their bodies were found on January 23 off a highway in San Bernardino County. Four of the men exhibited severe burns, revealed Seargent Michael Warrick during a press briefing on Monday.

Aerial footage documenting the crime scene shows the SUV marred by multiple bullet holes, shattered windows, and remnants of a fire.

"As far as the motive, we are confident that this appears to be a dispute over marijuana," said Seargent Warrick.

A news release by the sheriff's office said that "investigators determined the victims had arranged to meet at the location for a marijuana transaction".

The sheriff's office underscored that the five arrested individuals arrived at the location and, for reasons still under investigation, shot the six victims. Eight guns have been confiscated and are undergoing examination to ascertain their involvement in the killings.

While officials refrained from confirming whether the incident bore cartel or gang affiliations, they attributed it to "organised crime."

Despite the legalisation of cannabis for adults in California since 2016, a black market for untaxed marijuana persists. In San Bernardino County alone, last year, law enforcement executed 411 search warrants for illegal marijuana operations, which resulted in the confiscation of 74,000 pounds (around 33,566 kg) of processed cannabis, revealed the sheriff's office.