Police call off search for missing Swiss skier after mountain tragedy

Authorities on Thursday (Mar 14) called off a search for the final missing member of a group of six skiers trapped last weekend on a Swiss mountain.

Police from the canton of Valais were searching for six people who went missing while on a ski tour departing from the Alpine town of Zermatt.

A search party had already recovered the bodies of five of the people who were caught in severe weather on the 3,710 metre-high Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path. All five were members of the same family.

In the aftermath, authorities used helicopters to search the area to find the sixth person, a 28-year-old woman.

The police said the woman had originally put in an emergency call to say the group were in trouble.

In a statement, police said, "After consulting with her family, the search has now been stopped."