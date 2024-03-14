LIVE TV
Police call off search for missing Swiss skier after mountain tragedy

WION Web Team
Geneva, SwitzerlandUpdated: Mar 14, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Helicopters are pictured during a rescue operation after six touring skiers went missing, in Evolene, Switzerland, in this handout picture released on March 11, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
In a statement, police said, 'After consulting with her family, the search has now been stopped' 

Authorities on Thursday (Mar 14) called off a search for the final missing member of a group of six skiers trapped last weekend on a Swiss mountain. 

Police from the canton of Valais were searching for six people who went missing while on a ski tour departing from the Alpine town of Zermatt. 

A search party had already recovered the bodies of five of the people who were caught in severe weather on the 3,710 metre-high Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday on the Zermatt-Arolla path. All five were members of the same family. 

In the aftermath, authorities used helicopters to search the area to find the sixth person, a 28-year-old woman.

The police said the woman had originally put in an emergency call to say the group were in trouble. 

In a statement, police said, "After consulting with her family, the search has now been stopped." 

