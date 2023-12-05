Police arrest suspect in connection to attacks in two Texas cities which killed six

A suspect has been arrested by police in Texas in connection to a series of shootings in Austin and a fatal shooting near San Antonio which killed six people, including two police officers, and left several others injured on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said in a media briefing early on Wednesday that they were not aware that the two incidents were connected until they arrested the man, who has not been named.

Police earlier said that they were probing a link between the series of shootings in Austin and the fatal shooting near San Antonio.

The suspect is said to be in his 30s and he was booked into the Travis County Jail. The Austin Police Department said that he has been charged with capital murder, with additional charges pending.

The hours-long shooting spree started in Austin around 10:45 am (local time) in the 7200 block of Bachman Drive.

While speaking to the reporters, Henderson said that at the same location, an Austin Independent School district police officer was shot and injured.

He noted that police received 911 calls about a male and female victim killed in a double homicide at 7300 Shady Wood Drive on Austin's south side over an hour later.

Henderson further said that the third shooting happened just before 5:00 pm (local time). He said that the police responded to 5701 West Slaughter Lan and found a male cyclist shot. He suffered some non-life-threatening injuries.

Another fourth incident was reported around 6:45 pm (local time) after an Austin police officer responded to a burglary in progress in the 5300 block of Austral Loop.

When they entered the residence, they reportedly discovered two people dead from fatal gunshot wounds.

He said that the suspect opened fire on the officer in the backyard of the residence. He reportedly struck the officer multiple times. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where his condition was stabilised.

The police said that the suspect allegedly led officers in a high-speed pursuit which ended after his vehicle crashed. The man was arrested with a firearm in his possession.