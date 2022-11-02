Poland sealing border with Russia's Kaliningrad by building razor-wire fence

Poland's defence minister on Wednesday (November 3) said that orders have been given to the authorities to construct a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad. The report about the construction of a wall come amid concerns that the enclave might become a channel for illegal migration in Poland.

In Kaliningrad, Russia has a significant military presence which is a tension for entire Europe, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The enclave is located on the Baltic coast between Poland and Lithuania. It is separated from Belarus by a border corridor.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister of the country, told a news conference that the construction of the temporary 2.5-metre high and three-metre deep barrier will start immediately. He also added that it will be similar to the border that Poland set up along with Belarus last year.

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Kremlin confirms resumption of grain deal

Blaszczak mentioned that the tensions are escalating over a decision by Russia's aviation authority announced recently to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad.

Last month, Russia Briefing, an online business magazine, reposted that Kaliningrad might attract airlines from the Gulf and Asia under a new open skies policy.

The defence minister noted that measures such as the construction of a wall would strengthen security "by sealing this border."

ALSO READ | Zelensky calls for ‘long-term defence’ for safe export of Ukraine’s grain

WACTH: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Moscow's new strategy to recruit elite Afghan troops in battlefield?

On the hand, a spokesperson for Poland's Border Guard clearly mentioned that in October, illegal crossing of the border didn't take place.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Anna Michalska said: "The Polish-Russian border is stable and calm. There has been no illegal crossing of the border."

"We are not only there in times of peace. We are prepared for various crisis situations and after what happened on the Polish-Belarusian border we are even more prepared for everything, for all of the darkest scenarios," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.