Poland-EU spat: Will respect European law, says Polish foreign ministry

Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday that the country will continue to respect European law. Poland and the European Union are experiencing strained relations after Poland's Constitutional Tribunal held that parts of EU law were incompatible with Polish constitution.

"All obligations arising from both primary and secondary European Union law remain in force and thus, will continue to be fully respected by Poland," said foreign ministry in a statement.

"The provisions of the Treaty of the European Union indicated in the judgment ...remain in force. What cannot be accepted are only the forms of their interpretation or application that violate the constitution."

Relations between Warsaw and Brussels were especially strained after Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki had welcomed Polish tribunal's decision.

This had led to heated exchange of words between Poland and EU.

France and Germany on Saturday, said in a joint statement that Poland had a legal and moral obligation to abide by the bloc's rules completely and unconditionally.

