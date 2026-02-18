/Poland bans entry of Chinese vehicles at army locations, fears data ‘acquisition’

Poland has officially banned the entry of Chinese-made cars and other vehicles from entering the country’s military facilities to prevent the collection of sensitive data by technologically advanced automobiles. The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said that the decision aims to reduce the risk of “uncontrolled acquisition and use of data by these systems.”

The Polish army’s move comes after a risk analysis was conducted on the increasing use of digital systems in vehicles and is meant to enhance the security of the infrastructure at military premises.

NATO member Poland still maintains trade ties with China, and SAIC Motor Corp.’s MG brand, Chery Automobile Co.’s models, and BYD Co. lead sales among Chinese auto manufacturers in Poland.

'Modern vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology, capable of…'

Besides, Poland has also prohibited government workers from “connecting official phones to infotainment systems in motor vehicles manufactured in the People’s Republic of China.”

The Polish army said in a blog post that the decision addresses concerns about digital systems in modern vehicles and their potential for data collection.

Modern vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology are capable of “uncontrolled acquisition and use of data,” it said.

The Polish army’s Colonel Marek Pietrzak said in a blog post that besides cars, the restrictions will also apply to other motor vehicles equipped with devices capable of recording position, image, or sound.

Such vehicles will be permitted within protected areas of military installations only if certain functions are disabled and appropriate preventive measures are implemented in accordance with facility security regulations.

Commanders, chiefs, and unit leaders have been asked to provide alternative parking spaces outside the military units for restricted vehicles.

These rules will, however, not be applicable to military facilities open to the public, like clinics, hospitals, libraries, prosecutors’ offices, and garrison clubs.

'Establish appropriate legal and technical conditions for safety'

The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces has also requested that his superiors take steps to establish appropriate legal and technical conditions that enable manufacturers of vehicles having advanced monitoring systems to obtain information security approval to verify the safety of vehicles offered on the Polish market.

Modern vehicles equipped with advanced communication systems and sensors can collect and transmit data, which requires appropriate security regulations for their use in protected areas, Pietrzak added.

The measures are consistent with practices used by NATO countries and allies to ensure strong standards for defence infrastructure protection.