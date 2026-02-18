Locals reported explosions on Wednesday (February 18) in Tehran and Shiraz, with social media footage showing plumes of smoke rising from the affected areas. In Tehran, smoke was seen near a residential neighbourhood in Parand, located in Tehran Province. Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said the fire was caused by arsonists who set fire to dried reeds along nearby riverbanks. In Shiraz, reports suggested an explosion in a mountainous area on the outskirts of the city. Authorities have not yet clarified the cause of that incident.