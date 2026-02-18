Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 21:28 IST
Explosions were reported in Tehran and Shiraz, with smoke seen in Parand. Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said a fire there was caused by arsonists burning reeds

Locals reported explosions on Wednesday (February 18) in Tehran and Shiraz, with social media footage showing plumes of smoke rising from the affected areas. In Tehran, smoke was seen near a residential neighbourhood in Parand, located in Tehran Province. Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said the fire was caused by arsonists who set fire to dried reeds along nearby riverbanks. In Shiraz, reports suggested an explosion in a mountainous area on the outskirts of the city. Authorities have not yet clarified the cause of that incident.

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

