/‘They called me an Indian dog’: Sikh man assaulted in Australia, left with bleeding nose

In a racial attack in Australia, a Sikh man was brutally assaulted at a gym in Geelong, Melbourne, on Tuesday (Feb 17). The 22-year-old Harmanpreet Singh, a nurse by profession, told the media that he was confronted by three men while training inside a gym in Corio at around 11 pm. The men abused him and physically attacked him.

“They called me an ‘Indian dog’ and told me to go back to where I came from," Harmanpreet told Australian news outlet 9News.

One of the men banged his head on Harmanpreet's nose, which led to heavy bleeding. “He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose," the victim added. The assaulter flees the scene immediately.

Speaking to 9News, Harmanpreet said he was still traumatised by the attack and the racial abuse. “Nobody wants to hear it. Especially when you’re just minding your own business," he said.