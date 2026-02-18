Google Preferred
‘They called me an Indian dog’: Sikh man assaulted in Australia, left with bleeding nose

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 23:26 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 23:26 IST
Image for representation Photograph: (Canva)

Story highlights

A 22-year-old Sikh nurse was allegedly assaulted and racially abused at a gym in Geelong, Australia, leaving him injured and traumatised, sparking renewed concerns about hate crimes.

In a racial attack in Australia, a Sikh man was brutally assaulted at a gym in Geelong, Melbourne, on Tuesday (Feb 17). The 22-year-old Harmanpreet Singh, a nurse by profession, told the media that he was confronted by three men while training inside a gym in Corio at around 11 pm. The men abused him and physically attacked him.

“They called me an ‘Indian dog’ and told me to go back to where I came from," Harmanpreet told Australian news outlet 9News.

One of the men banged his head on Harmanpreet's nose, which led to heavy bleeding. “He got really close to my face and then just got really back and hit his head on my nose," the victim added. The assaulter flees the scene immediately.

Speaking to 9News, Harmanpreet said he was still traumatised by the attack and the racial abuse. “Nobody wants to hear it. Especially when you’re just minding your own business," he said.

“I try to keep myself strong, not care about such things, but it hurts," Harmanpreet said. “I don’t know if I am going to go back to the gym… I am not going to feel safe after this."

