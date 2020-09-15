Poisoned Russian critic Navalny shares a picture from the hospital, says he is now 'able to breathe'

Alexei Navalny, the fierce Russian opposition leader is now recovering from an alleged poisoning. Last week, he had come out of a medically induced coma.

Now, he seems to be doing even better. The man who has garnered international attention in the recent weeks posted a picture from the hospital on Tuesday.

In Pics: Mysterious Russian poison cases: Radioactive polonium, toxic nerve agent to chemicals

Sitting up in bed and surrounded by family, he told his followers and well-wishers that he was now able to breathe independently.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all," he wrote on Instagram,. "I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own”, he added.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, Navalny fell sick on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20, after which he was taken to a hospital in the city of Omsk in Siberia following an emergency landing.

As international pressure mounted, he was shifted to Berlin's Charite hospital.

Steffen Seibert, the spokesperson to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on September 2 said that after testing by a military laboratory, it was ascertained that “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group" was used on Navalny.

In Pics: The curious case of Russian Kremlin critics who were allegedly poisoned

Novichok was notoriously famous during the Soviet era, and was also used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter who were then in Britain.

A cholinesterase inhibitor, it is part of a grouping of substances that the doctors had identified in Navalny after he was moved to Germany.

Russia has continuously rejected accusing of deliberate poisoning by the country, calling the accusations "empty noise". Russian doctors who had treated Navalny in Siberia have repeatedly claimed that poisoning was ruled out as no trace of poisonous substances was found in his body.