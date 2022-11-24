PM Victor Orban says Hungary will back Finland, and Sweden's NATO bid next year

On Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that early next year, his nation's parliament would ratify Finland and Sweden's NATO membership.

As per AFP, after a meeting with regional counterparts in Slovakia, Orban told reporters "As we have already informed Sweden and Finland, Hungary supports the NATO membership of these two countries. It will be on the agenda of the first session of parliament" next year.

The parliament session in question is scheduled to begin in February next year.

With the exception of Hungary and Turkey, the accession of Sweden and Finland has been approved by all 30 NATO members. New members require unanimous backing.

"Hungary will surely give its backing to their accession after the government had done, also parliament will do so," said Orban as per Reuters.

Despite the government's insistence that Hungary supports Sweden and Finland's NATO membership, the nation's ruling party has repeatedly put off a parliamentary vote.

The necessary legislation was presented by the Hungarian government in July, but the two bills have not yet been introduced for discussion and approval in the parliament.

Opposition parties have accused Orban's party of stalling by refusing to put the issue to a vote in parliament, where the Fidesz party holds a two-thirds majority. The socialist party called the move "incomprehensible and unjustified" while the Momentum party condemned the government of "blackmailing" the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies)

