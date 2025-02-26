Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the May 9 parade on Moscow's Red Square to mark the nation's 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, TASS reported on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Citing a source in military circles in New Delhi, TASS reported that the visit will take place "with high probability".

"It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency's source said as quoted.

Dmitry Peskov, the head of state's press secretary, earlier said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be happy to welcome leaders of major countries to Moscow on May 9. So far, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed a trip to Russia in May.

Moscow Victory Day Parade

The Moscow Victory Day Parade is an annual military parade of the Russian Armed Forces on Moscow's Red Square. The parade commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in 1945.

The parade is attended by the President of Russia, who serves as the guest of honour and keynote speaker. It features a grand display of military might, with thousands of troops, tanks, aircraft and other military equipment participating. The event also includes a fly-past by the Russian Air Force and a march-past by various military units and contingents.

The Victory Day Parade is a symbol of Russia's pride in its military history and its role in defeating Nazi Germany. It's also an opportunity for Russia to showcase its military capabilities and strengthen its national identity.

