/PM Modi not just political leader but a spiritual master: Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not just a “political leader, but a spiritual master” even as he emphasised on strong India-Bhutan ties. Speaking to WION’s Sidhant Sibal in Thimphu, the Bhutanese Prime Minister, termed the Indian Prime Minister as his “elder brother” and his presence for the Global Peace Prayer Festival is “important”. The Bhutan government is organising a major Prayer Festival, that started earlier this month and will conclude on 19th November, coinciding with the 70th birthday of the 4th Bhutan King, and the visit of the Indian PM Modi to attend the birthday celebration. During the Indian PM’s visit, the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project will be inaugurated.

Asked about the railway connectivity project that will connect the two countries, PM Tobgay said that this will “cement” the relationship and help the Gelephu Mindfulness City. Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is a massive visionary urban development project in southern Bhutan, designed as the world’s first regenerative, values-based city. Envisioned by Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, it integrates Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness (GNH) principles—such as psychological well-being, health, education, community vitality, and cultural diversity—with modern innovation.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the main aim of the Global Peace Prayer Festival?

Tshering Tobgay: Well, in Bhutan, we have a very strong spiritual tradition of conducting prayers for peace. Peace of all beings and while we do this at the family level, we’ve done this under the patronage of His Holiness, the chief Abbot of Bhutan, at a national level, at various districts, and this year, at the command of His Majesty the King, we are conducting it at an international level, hence the Global Peace Prayer Festival. His Majesty has commanded that we do it at this time to coincide with His Majesty, the Fourth King's 70th birthday.

Sidhant Sibal: Perhaps you can talk about, if you can talk about the gathering here, I believe monks from across the world have been invited to come here.

Tshering Tobgay: We've reached out to many people, spiritual masters, monks, accomplished practitioners throughout the world in various denominations, particularly Vajrayana Buddhism, but also Mahayana Buddhism and Theravada. And then we have many practitioners and Hindu spiritual masters as well. And so we are all congregated with just one purpose, to offer prayers for global peace.



Sidhant Sibal: So what's the message Bhutan can give to the world, which is riddled with conflicts?

Tshering Tobgay: Well, we're not looking to pass on any particular message. However, as you correctly noted our development philosophy, one that is the Royal vision of our Monarch is gross national happiness. And the very purpose of gross national happiness is to enhance the happiness and well being of our people. So whatever we do, whether it is governance, democracy and governance, sustainability and conservation of the environment, culture and tradition, spirituality, economic growth, free education, free health care, ultimately, it is about enhancing the happiness and well being of our people. Now the global peace prayer festival is to remind us that peace is important. Without peace, you cannot enjoy happiness and well being and as such, everybody you see here and many are online also have joined us collectively with just one mission, which is to offer prayers for global peace and to commit to doing whatever one can to further global peace.

Sidhant Sibal: Next week will be packed, with the festival, with the Monarch's birthday, and the visit of the prime minister as well. So my question to you is, how do you see India Bhutan relationship? How do you see the relationship going forward as well?

Tshering Tobgay: It's not just next week. Even as we speak, our entire royal family, and in particular, His Majesty is a king. Her Majesty is a queen. His Majesty, the Fourth king. And Their Majesties, the Queen mothers, are fully involved in taking part in guiding us in leading the global peace prayer festival. They're not waiting for next week. This is His Majesty, The King's royal vision, and he has guided us and supported us to get to organizing this unprecedented gathering of people, worshippers at one go, offering prayers for global peace. Now, in terms of Indian Bhutan relations, also this global peace prayer festival, which many people don't seem to know, is a collaboration between the governments of India and Bhutan. So we've worked very closely with the Indian Embassy here and the government of India, and they have very generously supported us to conduct the global peace prayer festival. Going forward next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is going to honor us. He's visiting here as a guest of honor. He's going to visit here. He's going to be here on the 11th of November. And on the 11th of November, our beloved fourth king turns 70 years old, and so he's coming here to take part in the birthday celebrations, but also to take part. Remember my elder brother, Prime Minister, Modi ji, is my mentor. He is not just a political leader. He is also a spiritual master, and so to have him here during such a significant unprecedented gathering of spiritual souls and spiritual energy, to have him here bless the gathering is, I think, very important for us. But he's here, and we will have many events also to further the bilateral relations between our two countries, one of which is Prime Minister Modi, and His Majesty the King, are going to jointly inaugurate the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project. This is a massive, 1000 megawatt project, and then they're going to relaunch the start of the Punatsangchhu-I, 1200 megawatts, and a lot more is going to be conducted.

Sidhant Sibal: India sent the relics, how significant is it?

Tshering Tobgay: It showsthat we are on the same page when it comes to spiritual collaboration, not just political developmental collaboration, not just overall friendship, but also at the spiritual level. We are on the same page, and we are deeply, deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for allowing us to receive and to worship this very, very secret relic of Lord Buddha. I see it as a gift of Prime Minister Modi, my elder brother, to the people of Bhutan and to all worshippers from around the world who have congregated here and will have the opportunity to view, to pray and to receive blessings from these holy relics.

Sidhant Sibal: You have emphasized on Prime Minister Modi being your elder brother, your mentor as well. Perhaps, if you can shed light on this relationship?

Tshering Tobgay: When you talk of elder brother, elder brother takes care of the family, and he is very caring for me. He's loving to me. In his presence, I feel the warmth of brotherhood. And therefore, very early on, as early as 2014 when we first met, I saw him as an elder brother, mentor, simply because he is such an exemplary leader, a political leader and a spiritual master, that through his action, I get a lot of lessons. So he's a mentor.

Sidhant Sibal: One significant announcement that happenedjust a fewweeks ago was the railway project that will connect India to Bhutan. Now, if you can perhaps shed light as to how significant this railway project will be in terms of providing connectivity between India and Bhutan

Tshering Tobgay: Well, this further cements our friendship. So Bhutan is landlocked, and we are connected to India and through India to the rest of the world. We have always enjoyed road connectivity, and then we've had air connectivity, and then digital connectivity, and this has furthered the movement of people and trade between our two countries, and now with real connectivity, it's just going to further strengthen this connection between our two great countries and our two great people.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see India's support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project?

Tshering Tobgay: Well the Gelephu Mindfulness City, is extremely significant for Bhutan and the future of Bhutan, make no doubt about it, but it is also important for the world to see how it is possible to organize urban living, while also balancing, enjoying social balance and cultural balance and environmental balance, along with a competitive economy. So theGelephu Mindfulness City, in that sense, is important not just for Bhutan and Bhutan's future, but also for the future of the world. For India, it is also important because obviously it is not just in an Indian neighbourhood. It is bang on the border of India, and border with India. And as a result, Indian businesses can enjoy all the advantages of Gelephu in their neighbourhood. And Gelephu will be a gateway of investment, a safe haven for investment, but also a gateway of investment to India and beyond India to South Asia and all of Asia. So this is important for Bhutan, and this is why His Majesty the King, not just his royal vision, but he is spearheading. He is leading the construction of this, the realization of this very important project. This is also important for India, and this is why the Indian government, Prime Minister Modi is personally and unconditionally supporting us in this very important project.

Sidhant Sibal: You're looking at any timeline when it can be completed?

Tshering Tobgay: There's no timeline. It has already started, and it will just keep growing now, in line with His Majesty's vision, in line with the support and the expectations of Prime Minister Modi also.

Sidhant Sibal: The railway connectivity project. Will it help Gelephu?