PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met world leaders including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday on the sidelines of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany.

PM @narendramodi and President of @EU_Commission @vonderleyen held talks on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit. Issues such as stronger trade ties, cooperation to mitigate climate change, emerging technologies and cultural linkages were discussed during the meeting. pic.twitter.com/v5V6IMUJij — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2022 ×

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Prime Minister Trudeau had visited India in 2018 and had held bilateral talks with the Indian prime minister.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @JustinTrudeau meet on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Germany. They took stock of the India-Canada friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen it across various sectors. pic.twitter.com/UWDXJTXo3Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2022 ×

Earlier in the day, India's prime minister held a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the two leaders sought to expand bilateral cooperation including increase in trade and investment.

PM @narendramodi and President @jokowi had a productive meeting. Their talks will add strength to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia. Both leaders also discussed ways to boost connectivity and business linkages. pic.twitter.com/7g3Yq4Maq8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2022 ×

"We had wide-ranging conversations on improving trade & cultural ties between our countries," PM Modi said in a tweet after meeting President Joko Widodo.

The Indian prime minister is in Germany on a two-day visit. PM Modi was invited to the summit after an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM @narendramodi meets @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at the G-7 Summit in Germany. They are discussing ways to further diversify the India-Germany friendship for the benefit of our people and the entire planet. pic.twitter.com/JQYnPtyllB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2022 ×

The Indian prime also met US President Joe Biden including French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit. The Indian prime minister was later seen having tea with President Macron.

UK PM Johnson, Italian PM Mario Draghi, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga are also attending the summit.

The G7+5 invited countries including India issued a joint statement on "resilient democracies" calling for "guarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors, speaking out against threats to civic space"

(With inputs from Agencies)

