/PM Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates in Nice to boost India-France innovation ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have jointly inaugurated Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice on Sunday (June 14, 2026), highlighting the growing innovation partnership between New Delhi and Paris. The event, organised by the Ministry of Education under the India-France Year of Innovation, is likely to act as a major platform for connecting Indian start-ups, researchers and innovators with global investors, industry leaders and technology partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the beginning of the French leg of his two-nation tour. During the visit, he is expected to hold bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron to assess progress in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During inaugration, PM Modi said," I welcome all participants of Bharat Innovates. Across the globe, each country does business and has strategic partnerships, but shared interest and shared vision driven relationship are also there, and the India-France relationship is like this. We have connection and conviction. It has innovation and inspiration. It has shared values and a shared vision. We start a new initiative and search for global necessities from security to sustainability."

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“During President macron in India, you said - to face this centuries problems, India and France should come forward, and this event is part of that. A start revolution is going on in India. Youths of India are working with a new mindset - to find a solution to the human crisis,” he added.

“You will see here the future of India's energy, not only as a consumer of solutions but contributors for solution. Bharat innovates for a sustainable future and for the whole world. We have a mega pull of more than 2 lakhs start-ups. And we are contributing to the global growth. The world is going through a very uncertain time. Today, the challenges in front of human society are huge, while abundant opportunities are in front of us. This is a new chapter of human civilisation. India's goal is technology for humanity, human centric innovation,” PM Modi further said.

How Bharat Innovates is important.

The Bharat Innovates 2026 programme will bring together nearly 120 Indian innovators, around 15 higher educational institutions and more than 500 investors, including venture capitalists, leading companies, global CEOs and key industry stakeholders.