PM Modi invites US President Biden to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations, reveals Eric Garcetti

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited United States President Joe Biden to be the chief guest at January 26-Republic Day celebrations in the national capital Delhi, revealed the Ambassador of the US to India, Eric Garcetti on Wednesday (September 20).

Garcetti said that PM Modi extended the invitation to Biden on the sidelines of the bilateral that took place between the two leaders at the recently concluded G20 Summit.

Also during their talks, the two leaders settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington,” the India-US joint statement read.

PM Modi and Biden also reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

The official joint statement said that both leaders called on their administrations to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, which is based on trust and mutual understanding.

"The leaders re-emphasized that the shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens are critical to the success our countries enjoy and that these values strengthen our relationship," the statement read.

Mention of WTO dispute and defence partnership

The leaders also lauded the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding WTO dispute between India and the United States, which follows the unprecedented settlement of six outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO in June 2023.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "deepen and diversify the India-US major defence partnership through expanded cooperation in new and emerging domains such as space and AI, and accelerated defence industrial collaboration".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE