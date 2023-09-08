PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday (September 8), held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of the G20 Summit.

PM Hasina arrived in Delhi on Friday where she was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and in the Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport and was accorded a warm welcome.

Taking to microblogging platform X, PM Modi wrote that he had a fruitful discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart and that their talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Dpe2B0jfJ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023 ×

"Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more," he wrote on X.

Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more. pic.twitter.com/IIuAK0GkoQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023 ×

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth hold a bilateral meeting, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/P59ttdu9mK — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023 ×

“Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India’s commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South,” PM Modi said following his meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister.

PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment… pic.twitter.com/L6BDSpIAIV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023 ×

The Indian prime minister, earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

"It is my firm belief that the New Delhi G20 Summit will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development," the prime minister posted on X, adding, "I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days." "I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation," Modi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE