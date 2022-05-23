PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora in Tokyo: Key highlights

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Tokyo to attend the Quad 2022 summit met the Indian diaspora on Monday.

The Indian prime minister told the gathering that Japan has played an important role in India's development while adding that the island nation has intimate and spiritual relations with India.

PM Modi who has a hectic schedule during the trip will hold bilateral talks with PM Kishida on Tuesday.

Expanding on India's goal, PM Modi said: "We are working towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in India as he added that wellness centres are being developed to take healthcare to all corners of the country.

"Today's world needs to follow the path shown by Gautam Buddha. This is the only way to save humanity from the challenges like violence, anarchy, terrorism and climate change," India's prime minister told the Indian diaspora.

India's prime minister explained the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to the Indian diaspora, saying: "The way global chain supply was disrupted, the entire supply chain was questionable. To avert such a situation in future, we are moving ahead with the resolution of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Our resolution of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not only for India, this is also a very big investment for stable and sustained global chain supply," he said.

"As we complete 75 years of independence, India is working on the roadmap for the next 25 years," he told Indians gathered at the meeting.

"In the last 8 years, we have made our democracy strong and resilient. It is serving as one of the strongest pillars of progress, we are working towards building a system that is not only inclusive but caters to a leakage proof governance to fulfil the aspirations of every citizen."

"Today, India is optimistic about a tech-led, science-led, innovation-led and talent-led future," he said.

India's prime minister invited Japanese citizens to visit India citing Swami Vivekananda's words.

"Swami Vivekananda once said every Indian should visit Japan once in their life. Today, I will say, every Japanese should visit India once in their life."

"Whenever I visit Japan, I witness your affection. Many of you have settled in Japan for years and assimilated Japanese culture. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing," Modi told the Indian diaspora.

