PM Johnson's UK government approves limited 5G role for China's Huawei

After European commissioner Thierry Breton said China's Huawei won't be banned in Europe, Britain on Tuesday said it would allow Huawei to function in a restricted role in the country's 5G network.

UK PM Johnson has been under pressure from the Trump administration not to allow Huawei in UK's communications system with the US alleging it would be compromise Britain's security.

"This is a UK-specific solution for UK-specific reasons and the decision deals with the challenges we face right now," Communications Secretary Nicky Morgan said.

PM Johnson declared that "high-risk vendors" would be excluded from the "sensitive core" of networks, and that there would a 35 per cent cap on their involvement in the "non-sensitive parts".

"Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track," Victor Zhang, vice-president, said.

The announcement came just hours after European commissioner Thierry Breton told the members of European Parliament that it will lay down strict rules but will not impose a blanket ban on China's giant telecom company.

"It is not a question of discrimination it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course, we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," Breton told the European parliamentarians ahead of the official unveiling of the plan on Wednesday.

UK PM Johnson had earlier hinted at allowing Huawei to operate, declaring there was "no reason" why the UK shouldn't have technological progress while "also protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world."

US President Trump last week had spoken to PM Johnson over the communications security issue with the UK at risk of facing a backlash from the US government over intelligence sharing between the two countries.