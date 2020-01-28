Won't ban Huawei in Europe but will impose strict rules: European commissioner Breton

The European Union will not ban China's Huawei in Europe despite security fears raised by the Trump administration.

European commissioner Thierry Breton told the members of European Parliament that it will lay down strict rules but will not impose a blanket ban, however he said that that the European body will impose strict 5G rules.

"It is not a question of discrimination it is a question of laying down rules. They will be strict, they will be demanding and of course, we will welcome in Europe all operators who are willing to apply them," Breton told the European parliamentarians.

The European Commission will officially unveil its plan on Wednesday.

The United States has banned Huawei's 5G rollout in its country over security concerns. UK PM Johnson is set to decide on whether to allow Huawei to operate in the country amid US pressure not to allow the Chinese telecom giant from operating in the country.

Johnson said there was "no reason" why the UK shouldn't have technological progress while "also protect our security interests and protect our key partnerships with other security powers around the world."

Britain risks a possible backlash from the US if it allows unfettered access to Huawei in the country, reports indicated.

US President Donald Trump had spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week to "ensure the security of telecommunications networks" as the US sought to curb Huawei's growth in the United Kingdom.