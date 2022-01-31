PM Johnson in 'partygate' row: What did the Sue Gray report say?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "sorry" after Sue Gray's report on "partygate" found "serious failure" in observing "high standards expected of those working at the heart of government."

The parties at the British prime minister's offices caused has caused an uproar as leaders have called for Johnson's resignation in the past fortnight as leaked photographs and emails indicated open breaches of social distancing rules set by the government during the lockdown in the country.

What did the Sue Gray report say?

British civil servant Sue Gray in her report said the UK government's "gatherings" represented "a serious failure" in observing high standards expected from those at the heart of the government.

Gray said there were "failures of leadership" pointing at PM Johnson since the events "should not have been allowed to take place."

"Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did," the report added.

Professional workplace practices

Gray slammed the Johnson government's approach towards excessive consumption of alcohol while adding that there should be a "clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace."

The report said the garden at 10 Downing Street should be used only by the prime minister and private residents, however, it was being being used as "an extension of the workplace" during Covid time fulfilling the role of a ventilated space. The report said the gatherings were without "clear authorisation" or "oversight".

Gray added that official access to the garden should be "by invitation only" and must be held in a "controlled environment".

Key outcomes:

The report said the "significant learning" should be "addressed immediately across the government" and that the Johnson government should not wait for the police investigations to conclude.

It pointed out that some staffers had raised concerns about behaviours they had witnessed at work but felt unable to report. Gray said no member should "feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct". The report called for easier ways for staff to raise concerns informally "outside the line management chain".

What did PM Johnson say?

Johnso said "sorry" while adding that he understood "the anger the people feel". The British prime minister said "significant learning" will be addressed immediately across the government and he won't wait for police investigations to conclude.

"I get it and I will fix it," the British PM told lawmakers. Johnson said his government can be "trusted to deliver" as he indicated that he has no plans to step down.

(With inputs from Agencies)