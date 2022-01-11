Playing with fire not in US interests, changes in relations with Moscow needed: Russian Minister

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that "playing with fire" is not in Washington's interests, and thus significant reforms in relations between Russia, the US, and NATO are required.

"We have come to Geneva so that the situation does not come to a halt, and we have spent considerable effort explaining to our American colleagues why playing with fire is not in their interests," Ryabkov said following the security talks with the US.

He stressed that "radical changes in the very canvas of our relationship" are needed.



US not ready to resolve issues

Ryabkov also said that the US side has shown no willingness to resolve crucial issues of security guarantees in a way that considers Moscow's interests.

"The main issues are suspended, and we do not see that the American side understands how imperative it its to resolve them in a way that also suits us," Ryabkov said.

Risks of military confrontation

Russia urges the US to be responsible, noting that the dangers of a military conflict should not be underestimated.

"We call on the United States to take maximum responsibility at this moment, the risks of a possible escalation of confrontation cannot be underestimated," Ryabkov said.

Russia believes that NATO will build a better understanding within the next two days that the debate on security guarantees cannot be halted and that the alliance must get closer to Russian ideas on security guarantees, according to Ryabkov.

