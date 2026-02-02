The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced the opening of the registration period for the H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2027, beginning March 4 (noon Eastern), and the portal will remain open until March 19 (noon Eastern).

In the official notification, it is stated that prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners and representatives must register each beneficiary electronically through their USCIS online account during the period and pay a $215 fee for each registration. The USCIS is likely to send the selection notification by March 31.

The H-1B programme permits US employers to temporarily employ foreign nationals in speciality occupations. For fiscal year 2027, the USCIS has announced that employers may file an H-1B cap-subject petition only if their registration for the intended beneficiary is selected through the H-1B registration process.

When can the registration fee be submitted?

USCIS stated that all H-1B cap registrations must be filed through a USCIS online account. Employers that do not already have an account are required to create an organisational account. Representatives may add company clients to their accounts at any time; however, beneficiary details and the required $215 registration fee can only be submitted once the registration window opens on March 4.

The agency noted that selections will be conducted after the initial registration period concludes. USCIS will notify prospective petitioners of selected registrations by March 31 via their online accounts, provided they have at least one selected entry.

The Department of Homeland Security also confirmed that the rules for selecting registrations for unique beneficiaries have been revised for the FY 2027 cap season. “The new H-1B selection process prioritises allocating visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens to better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities of American workers,” the USCIS stated.