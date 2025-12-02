/PLANET IS IN PERIL: No action is not an option. WION Sustainability Summit is LIVE NOW - Watch it here

From North America to Asia, extreme climate events and human-caused global warming are increasing by the day. This past week saw hundreds perish in floods caused by heavy rains, even as the air quality worsened in various Indian cities. The only way for human progress to coexist in a warming planet is to introduce sustainable practices: from daily living to global economic activity. To address the challenges posed by the climate crisis and to offer solutions, experts from around the world are gathered in Delhi for the second WION Sustainability Summit on Tuesday (Dec 2). Nitin Gadkari, India's minister for road transport and highways, is the chief guest. The event is being held in five informative, impactful sessions. Here are the details, and information on where to watch.

SESSION 1:Solving the Plastic Puzzle

Ramveer Tanwar, an environmentalist also known as the Pondman of India and Vimlendu Jha, Indian environmentalist and Executive Director of Swechha India, are among panelsts for the first session. Bharati Chaurvedi, Founder and Director, Chintan will also take part in the session, moderated by WION's MollyGambhir

SESSION 2: Recycling for the Future

Ashok Khosla, t he President of Hydropower Sustainability Alliance, who is a former chair of United Nations International Resource Panel, will address the second session.

Aarti Khosla, the founder and director of Climate Trends will address the session, along with Ruby Makhija, the Founder of Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation. The session will be moderated by WION's Diksha Bisla.

SESSION 3: Do Not Waste

This session will be adderssed by Dr Suneel Pandey, the director of Circular Economy & Waste Management Division at the think tank TERI. Shannon B. Olsson, the founder and global director of the echo network and Ripudaman Singh Bevli, the National Sustainability Changemaker known as the “Plogman of India” will also take part. The session will be moderated by WION's Erik Njoka

SESSION 4: EVs: Electrifying the Global Ecosystem

Vikash Mishra, the founder and CEO, of MoEVing will address this session. Chandra Bhushan , the president and CEO of iFOREST, as well as Akash Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric are also the panelists. The session will be moderated by WION's Diksha Bisla.

SESSION 5: Alternative Energy: Models of Sustainability

Kishor Nair, the CEO of Avaada Group will address this session, as will Nathan Davis, the Trade and Investment commissioner with Austrade. Arshibhai Kambariya, MD and CEO of Opera Energy Ltd, will also address the session, to be moderated by WION's Erok Njoka.

WION Sustainability Summit: Where to watch

The event can be watched on WION channel, as well as on social media handles:

Live feed on X: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1zqKVdrRBWnJB



Live on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/TqZNFRLHDMU

Live TV on WION website: https://www.wionews.com/live-tv

Also track the exclusive chats and session reports, as well as past events on WION website's dedicated section : https://www.wionews.com/tags/mission-sustainability