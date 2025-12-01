/Mission Sustainability 2025 | No Action, Not An Option

Published: Dec 01, 2025, 16:02 IST | Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 16:02 IST
WION presents Mission Sustainability 2025, an event where environmental changemakers and industry pioneers unite to tackle the planet’s most pressing challenges.
From tackling plastic pollution and revolutionizing recycling to promoting mindful living and advancing the global EV movement, this event brings transformative ideas to the forefront.
Featuring a special deep-dive into the future of electric mobility and the urgency of rapid EV adoption