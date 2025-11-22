LOGIN
  • /G20 Summit 2025: Why has South Africa chosen the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’?

G20 Summit 2025: Why has South Africa chosen the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’?

Ilma Athar Ali
Ilma Athar Ali
Nov 22, 2025

South Africa’s ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’ theme for G20 2025 reflects its commitment to united action on global crises, promoting fairness, shared progress, and responsible stewardship for present and future generations.

Theme Anchored in Global Challenges
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

South Africa chose “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability” to address today’s overlapping crises, including climate change, inequality, poverty, and unstable geopolitics. The theme calls for united global solutions to these shared problems.

Solidarity for a Connected World
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Solidarity highlights that nations and peoples are deeply interconnected. South Africa stresses that problems in one part of the world affect all, urging cooperation rooted in shared humanity and mutual support.

Equality as Fair Opportunity
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Equality ensures fair treatment and access to resources regardless of race, gender, income, or geography. The theme calls for closing global gaps, ensuring no country or community is left behind in economic growth.

Sustainability for Present and Future
(Photograph: X)

Sustainability focuses on meeting current needs without harming future generations. South Africa advocates for climate action, responsible resource use, and long-term economic models that protect the planet and vulnerable communities.

Rooted in Ubuntu Philosophy
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The theme reflects Ubuntu, an African philosophy meaning “I am because we are.” It emphasises community, solidarity, and shared responsibility, which deeply informs South Africa’s approach to global cooperation at the G20.

Building on Past Presidencies
(Photograph: Reuters)

South Africa’s theme builds on progress made by earlier Global South presidencies, including India and Brazil, strengthening development agendas around debt reform, food security, and technological innovation.

Shaping Inclusive Global Governance
(Photograph: X)

The theme guides discussions on inclusive growth, fair finance, energy transition, and innovation. It aims to create a global economic system that respects diversity, equity, and sustainability for all nations.

