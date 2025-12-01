/WION Mission Sustainability 2025 | Shaping Conversations for a Greener Future

A glimpse into WION’s Mission Sustainability 2025, where global leaders and innovators converge to discuss critical themes shaping our environmental future, from Solving the Plastic Puzzle and Recycling for the Future to redefining responsible living in Do Not Waste, and exploring the clean-mobility revolution through EVs: Electrifying the Global Ecosystem, including an extended deep-dive on accelerating EV adoption. The mission is clear. The time is now..