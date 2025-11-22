LOGIN
G20 Summit 2025: What makes this the first G20 meeting ever to be hosted in Africa?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Nov 22, 2025

The 2025 G20 Summit in Johannesburg is the first hosted in Africa, marking a historic moment for the continent to lead global discussions on inclusive growth, sustainability, and development priorities

Africa’s First Time Hosting
The 2025 G20 Summit is the first to be hosted on African soil, in Johannesburg, South Africa. This milestone highlights Africa’s growing influence and importance in the global economic and political landscape.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency
South Africa assumed the G20 presidency from December 2024 through November 2025. The presidency comes at a critical time, offering the country a platform to advocate for African and Global South issues.

Focus on Solidarity and Sustainability
South Africa designed the summit theme around “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.” These principles reflect the continent's need for inclusive growth and sustainable development amid global challenges.

Highlighting African and Global South Priorities
The summit agenda places African development and the challenges of the Global South front and centre. Topics include economic growth, food security, climate adaptation, and fairer global financial systems.

Global Recognition of African Growth Potential
Hosting the G20 acknowledges Africa's rising economic potential and its key role in global supply chains, energy transition, and digital innovation, promoting increased international partnerships.

Budget and Security for a Big Event
South Africa has budgeted approximately R691 million (US$38.7 million) for the summit's preparations, including extensive security arrangements to ensure safety for visiting world leaders.

A New Chapter for Africa on the World Stage
By hosting the G20 Summit, South Africa and the continent project their growing voice in international affairs, influencing global policy and spotlighting African development on a major platform.

