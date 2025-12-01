/Mission Sustainability: No Action, Not an Option — What to expect at WION's climate summit on December 2

As the world stands at a defining crossroads for climate action, WION returns with the third edition of Mission Sustainability—a platform committed to driving meaningful dialogue, measurable change, and global accountability toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With climate disruptions intensifying and environmental deadlines looming, the urgency has never been greater. This year, WION’s flagship initiative, Mission Sustainability: No Action, Not an Option, returns on December 2, at Taj Mansingh, New Delhi, with a day-long agenda focused on driving impactful dialogue around climate resilience, responsible innovation, and sustainable development.

The event aims to bring together global leaders, experts, and innovators to accelerate action aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The programme features five dedicated sessions, beginning with ‘Solving the Plastic Puzzle’ at 12:00 PM, followed by ‘Recycling for the Future’ at 1:00 PM, ‘Do Not Waste’ at 3:00 PM, and ‘EVs: Electrifying the Global Ecosystem’ at 4:00 PM, concluding with ‘Alternative Energy: Models of Sustainability’ at 5:00 PM. The day will culminate with a keynote address at 6:00 PM by Chief Guest Shri Nitin Gadkari, India’s Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways. Supported by Zee Media — India’s largest news network — the initiative reinforces WION's commitment to fostering solutions, collaboration and accountability in the global sustainability movement.

The lineup includes pioneering environmentalists such as Ramveer Tanwar, Vimlendu Jha, Bharati Chaturvedi, and global sustainability drivers like Dr. Ashok Khosla, Aarti Khosla, and Dr. Ruby Makhija. Champions of behaviour change like Ripu Daman Bevli, policy minds like Dr. Suneel Pandey, and science innovators including Shannon B Olsson will push the discourse beyond awareness into action.