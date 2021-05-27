'Pioneering operation': Morocco to start vaccinating prisoners against covid

After vaccinating locals against the deadly coronavirus, Morocco has decided to vaccinate the prisoners, to ensure no further infection occurs.

Authorities have vaccinated nearly eight million locals with the first dose against coronavirus and almost five million people with both doses, as per official figures.

However, the government now wants to make sure the same is done for the prisoners to protect them from the deadly virus, which now has multiple variants.

Morocco has nearly 78 prisons that house close to 85,000 prisoners. Of those, the authorities have decided to launch a campaign to vaccinate at least 4,000 prisoners as soon as possible.

As of now, all inmates above the age of 45 and those with chronic diseases will be vaccinated against the deadly virus.

This vaccination campaign will aim to safeguard at least 80 per cent of the prisoners, Taoufiq Abtal, the head of health for the prison authority DGAPR, told local reporters.

Calling it a "pioneering operation", he said the vaccination campaign has made “good progress” till now and he is confident the same will continue.

He also acknowledged the problem of overcrowding in the prisons of the country as some jails have reported an occupancy rate of more than 250 per cent.

Morocco, currently, has kept its borders closed to nearly 54 countries and a night-time curfew has been extended till June 10.