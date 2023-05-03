Pigs exported to Singapore from Indonesia confirmed to have African swine fever virus

The Indonesian authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the pigs supplied to Singapore from a farm were infected with the African swine fever (ASF) virus. The pig samples from the farm on Pulab Bulan in the Riau Islands province were tested, which make up for about 15 per cent of Singapore's total pork supply.

Honismandri, a veterinary authority official at the Riau Islands province, revealed that a new strain of virus might have infected the pigs as the symptoms varied from previous cases found in North Sumatra and other parts of Indonesia.

“They did not have diarrhoea or experience bleeding. The pigs might have been infected by migrating boars or crows from other islands nearby," Honismandri was quoted as saying by The Straits Times.

Honismandri added that the farm had been shut and all live pigs and fresh pork shipments from the island had been suspended. Notably, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) already stopped the import of pigs last month from the island.

"Due to the current situation, there will be temporary disruptions to the supply of freshly slaughtered pork from April 23 onwards," the SFA said in a statement.

"SFA is working closely with the abattoir to sanitise the premises and surrounding environment after the slaughter of pigs that are currently at the abattoir has been completed, as well as to maintain the biosecurity measures at the abattoir."

× What is African swine fever? African swine fever (ASF) is a highly virulent and contagious disease in pigs whose mortality rate can reach 100 per cent. However, it does not infect humans.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has stated that ASF is quietly becoming a major crisis for the pork industry in recent years. There is no effective vaccine for the disease and it not only affects the animal's health but also has a detrimental impact on biodiversity

"The virus is highly resistant in the environment, meaning that it can survive on clothes, boots, wheels, and other materials. It can also survive in various pork products, such as ham, sausages or bacon," the WOAH has stated in its advisory.

The disease has reached multiple countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific, affecting both domestic and wild pigs.

(With inputs from agencies)