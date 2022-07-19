Picasso sketch worth more than €450,000 seized by Spanish customs at Ibiza airport

Pablo Picasso was one of the most renowned artists of the 20th century and his paintings are considered modern classics by almost every art enthusiast in the world. Over the years, Picasso’s work has adorned the walls of a number of famous art galleries, and they have also fetched huge sums of money from the buyers. However, it is also one of the most smuggled art items in the world and Spain’s customs office seized a Picasso sketch worth more than €450,000 at the Ibiza Airport. In the official statement, they said that the 1966 sketch known as “Trois Personnages” was found in possession of a man who was carrying it in his suitcase while travelling from Zurich in Switzerland.

According to The Guardian, the authorities received a tip from their Swiss counterparts about a potential smuggling attempt and that led to the detainment of the suspect. The man will now be facing smuggling charges for not declaring the asset while entering Spain from Switzerland.

When the Spanish authorities questioned the suspect, he said that it is a copy of Picasso’s work and even presented a receipt of 1,500 Swiss francs (£1280) as proof of payment for the object.

However, further inspection of the sketch and a hidden receipt found in the luggage confirmed that it was the original sketch, and it was valued at more than €454,000 in the art market.

According to a preliminary analysis carried out by art experts, the sketch was indeed a work by the Spanish painter and “the price charged by the gallery is in line with the market price”, they said.

