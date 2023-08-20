Philippines to resupply troops again, weeks after Chinese water cannon attack

Weeks after China fired water cannons on Philippines vessels, Manila said it would again seek to resupply troops along the same route.

“This exercise of our sovereign rights and jurisdiction is a testament to our firm belief in the rules-based international order that underpins regional peace and stability,” said Philippine armed forces spokesperson Medel Aguilar.

The spokesperson added that the resupply mission was a show of resolve by the country to stand up against threats and coercion.

The supplies are intended for troops stationed on a rusty, World War-2 era warship that Manila intentionally grounded in 1999 as part of its sovereignty claim to the shoal, which lies within its 200-mile exclusive economic zone.

What happened?

Earlier this month, the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) fired water cannons on the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) as it escorted vessels carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the PCG said in a statement.

A video released by the PCG showed the CCG conducting dangerous manoeuvres in the open sea without any provocation from the Filipino side.

After the firing, President Ferdinand Marcos announced Manila had summoned Beijing's envoy to express its displeasure.

China retaliated by saying it had taken "necessary controls" against Filipino boats that had "illegally" entered its waters.

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters...in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said.

Manila instantly hit back and said it will never abandon the disputed shoal, despite Beijig's incessant pressure tactics.

"For the record, we will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal," Jonathan Malaya, spokesman for the National Security Council was quoted as saying by AFP. He used the Philippine name for Second Thomas Shoal, located in the Spratly Islands.

Notably, Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

(With inputs from agencies)