Philippines President Duterte's daughter to run for vice president

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio filed her candidacy for the post of vice-president in the elections to be held next year.

Reports claimed President Duterte,76, will also be filing his candidacy for the vice president's post on Monday since he is constitutionally barred from seeking another term as president.

In a surprise decision a few days ago Sara Duterte-Carpio had joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party amid speculation that she will join the race for the second-highest post in the country.

Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, had resigned from regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and joined the Lakas-CMD in a matter of hours as she took oath in Parliament.

The Davao city mayor who is also a lawyer joins a packed race which includes Vice President Leni Robredo, former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos among others.

The president's daughter has reportedly been leading in opinion polls. She made her first move towards running for the top post after withdrawing from the race for mayor of Davao city. She had entered politics in 2007 and had served as vice mayor of Davao city.