Philippines money swallowing incident: Top transportation security official resigns, says govt

Ma. O Ranada Aplasca, the chief of the Philippines' Office for Transportation Security (OTS), stepped down from the post on Tuesday (Sep 26) days after an OTS staff was investigated for swallowing $300 supposedly stolen from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). According to a report by GMA News Online, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista confirmed the development.

In a letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Aplasca said, “I am not in any way ready to sacrifice my organization but I consider this as a noble undertaking for a greater interest."

Aplasca's resignation came a day after House Speaker Martin Romualdez said he would block the approval of the 2024 proposed budget of the OTS and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) should he stay in office.

The money-swallowing incident

Earlier this month, an OTS personnel was seen swallowing a reported stolen $300 from a foreigner at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. A video of the incident showed the personnel concealing something in her waist and trying to swallow folded dollar bills. Despite almost choking and disregarding a bystander, she carried on.

The personnel denied the allegations (of stealing) and said she was eating chocolate.

OTS staff swallowed money, not chocolate

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Bautista said an administrative investigation found out that the OTS personnel swallowed money and not chocolate. Three other OTS personnel were found liable in connection with the missing money, Bautista said, adding the DOTr would be stricter in its recruitment of OTS staff.

As per another report by GMA News Online, these four OTS personnel were suspended and might be dismissed from service.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE