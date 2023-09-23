Cash-gobbling scandal: Philippines airport employee swallows allegedly stolen passenger money. Watch

Authorities in the Philippines have launched an investigation on an airport security officer who was caught on video swallowing $300 allegedly stolen from a Chinese passenger. The shocking incident came to light through a viral video circulating online. In the footage, the security officer is seen surreptitiously swallowing the stolen cash, cleverly concealing her actions with a handkerchief. She even resorts to drinking water to aid in her attempt to hide the evidence, using a finger to push the money further into her mouth.

A screening officer at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the Philippines is being investigated for allegedly taking $300 from a passenger. CCTV footage captured her concealing something in her waist and trying to swallow folded…

Authorities take action

Promptly responding to the allegations, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) posted an official statement on its Facebook page. They confirmed that the security officer's identity had been established, and efforts to gather evidence were already underway. The OTS stressed on its commitment to upholding ethical standards and core values among its members, condemning the officer's behaviour.

The OTS has joined forces with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security to conduct a thorough investigation. Their collaborative effort aims to uncover the full extent of the incident and bring the responsible parties to justice.

As the investigation progresses, the security officer implicated in the theft has been suspended from her duties. The authorities are contemplating an "administrative case" against her, indicating potential disciplinary actions. Furthermore, there is a consideration of pursuing criminal charges against her, demonstrating the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Regrettably, this is not the first time that a security officer at this airport has been accused of stealing from passengers. Earlier this year, another security personnel was caught stealing money from a Thai tourist, while a separate screening officer faced arrest for taking a Chinese passenger's watch. These recurring incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance and stricter measures to prevent theft at the airport.