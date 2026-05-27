/Philippines’ Duterte to face ICC trial from Nov 30 over alleged ‘drug war’ killings

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte is set to face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC), with proceedings scheduled to begin on November 30, the presiding judge said on Wednesday (May 27). The 81-year-old is facing charges of crimes against humanity over his alleged involvement in at least 76 murders between 2013 and 2018 during his so-called “war on drugs”. Duterte becomes the first former Asian head of state to stand trial before the Hague-based court.

Prosecutors have accused Duterte of playing a central role in orchestrating a deadly anti-drug campaign first during his tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as president of the Philippines. They expect to call between 60 and 70 witnesses during the trial.

“I am prepared to accede to the prosecution’s request,” said presiding judge Joanna Korner. However, she has ordered a further assessment of Duterte's fitness to stand trial before proceedings begin.

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What is Duterte accused of?

During earlier hearings, prosecutors alleged Duterte oversaw a “death squad” in Davao City for more than two decades before assuming the presidency. They accused him of encouraging and enabling widespread killings of suspected drug users and dealers.

During February hearings confirming the charges, prosecutor Julian Nicholls alleged that Duterte had “murdered his own people” under the guise of fighting crime. Human rights groups estimate that thousands of people may have died during the anti-drug crackdown, far exceeding the number listed in the ICC charges.

However, Duterte’s defence team has strongly denied the allegations, calling the case politically motivated. His lawyers argued that while Duterte used harsh rhetoric in public speeches, he repeatedly instructed law enforcement officers to use force only in self-defence. Former defence lawyer Nicolas Kaufman described the evidence against him as “wholly insufficient.”

The court has also ordered a fresh assessment of Duterte’s health and mental fitness before the trial begins. His lawyers claim his condition has deteriorated, arguing that he may not be capable of fully participating in proceedings. Duterte has so far been absent from ICC hearings in person and has only appeared once via video link following his arrest, where he appeared weak and disoriented.