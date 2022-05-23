Pfizer 3-dose COVID-19 vaccine 80 per cent effective in kids aged under five

Pfizer has said that the three-dose vaccine created by them has shown 80 per cent effectiveness against the Omicron COVID-19 infection among children aged between six months and five years.

This is good news for parents as cases continue to rise once again around the world and according to the timeline presented by Pfizer, the vaccine is expected to be authorised by July this year. The company said in its statement that the vaccine has produced extremely positive results in the tests till now and if authorised, the vaccine will comprise of three shots of three micrograms each.

“We are pleased that our formulation for the youngest children, which we carefully selected to be one-tenth of the dose strength for adults, was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive officer in the statement.

The development meant that Pfizer are closer to getting an emergency use authorisation for the vaccine and according to ABC News, the FDA will be reviewing their application on June 21 and 22.

If authorised, the company will be able to release the vaccine in the market by July and according to experts, the high efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection can be great news for patients.

However, Pfizer has made it clear that the results are preliminary and they will be conducting more tests in the future. They also warned that there can be some side effects from the vaccines in all age groups and they are looking to test it on a larger sample to verify all of their results.