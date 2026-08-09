/Pezeshkian 'meets' Mojtaba Khamenei amid 'extremely critical' health reports. Here's what we know about the meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly met Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to discuss Iran’s military and economic situation, days after Israeli media reports claimed that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition”.

The meeting took place amid heightened tensions surrounding the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV, the discussions covered military developments, economic pressures and measures aimed at addressing the needs of the Iranian people.

What was discussed?

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According to Press TV, Pezeshkian and Khamenei discussed the immediate needs of the Iranian population, the current circumstances surrounding the war and its future prospects, as well as developments on the military front. The two leaders also discussed measures to secure resources and manage spending related to the rial, foreign currency and energy. They also considered ways to strengthen Iran’s economic engagement with foreign partners, the report said.

The meeting was also reported by the Farsi X account attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei.

"In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country's issues and problems, particularly the provision of the people's livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military domain, solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of expenditures, "rial, foreign currency, and energy", as well as economic interactions with foreign parties," part of the post on X read.

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Meeting follows reports about Khamenei’s health

The meeting comes amid growing speculation over Mojtaba Khamenei’s health. Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health. The footage emerged after Israeli media reports claimed that the Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been taken to a hospital. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Khamenei was in an “extremely critical condition”.

Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, and The Jerusalem Post, citing IranWire and sources close to Pezeshkian’s administration, reported that concerns over Khamenei’s health were circulating among Iran’s leadership. The reported meeting also came as Pezeshkian began his third year in office. He was elected president on July 6, 2024, after winning the July 5 election. He was formally appointed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 28 and sworn in on July 30. Pezeshkian’s election came months after then-President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

No public appearance by Mojtaba Khamenei