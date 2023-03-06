Peruvian soldiers die after jumping in river to flee protesters

At least two Peruvian soldiers lost their lives after jumping into a freezing river while trying to flee anti-government protesters, said the defence ministry. It added that four others who jumped were still missing.

The soldiers fled after they were attacked by demonstrators with slingshots and sticks. This happened during an anti-government protest in the city of Ilave, in the southern region of Puno on Sunday.

Authorities said the bodies of Franz Canazas and Alex Quispe had been found in the Ilave river, a tributary to Lake Titicaca, which sits on the border between Peru and Bolivia.

Searches would continue "uninterrupted and will not end until all the missing soldiers have been found," said the defense ministry.

A local health network in Puno said on Sunday that it treated five soldiers who were suffering from hypothermia. The soldiers were rescued by locals.

On Saturday, 16 people, including civilians and soldiers, were injured during clashes between protesters and the military in Ilave.

Peru has seen three months of protests since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested on December 7 after trying to dissolve parliament and rule by decree.

His supporters are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, as well as fresh elections, a new constitution and the dissolution of parliament.

