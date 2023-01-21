Peru's tourist site Machu Picchu closed amid protests, as more than 50 injured

The famous tourist place of Peru “Machu Picchu” has been closed amid growing anti-government protests, announced the Ministry of Culture on Saturday, as tourists in hundreds remain stranded near the Inca citadel amid the unrest.

"The closure of the Inca trails network and the Machu Picchu citadel has been ordered due to the social situation and to preserve the safety of visitors," announced the ministry in a statement.

A stranded Chilean tourist Alem Lopez on Friday said, “We don't know if a train will pick us up. All the tourists here are queuing to register" for evacuation.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero on Friday said that tourists "cannot leave because the railway has been damaged in different places.”

"Some tourists have chosen to walk to Piscacucho, but that takes six hours or more and very few people can do it," he added.

More than 50 Peruvians injured in protests

Meanwhile, more than 50 Peruvians suffered injuries as tensions escalated on Friday night with protesters clashing with the police amid the demonstrations.

In Peru's capital Lima, tear gas was used by police officers to stop protesters from throwing stones and glass bottles, as streets were put on fire, showed the local TV footage.

In Puno, the southern region of the country, a police station in the town of Ilave was attacked by 1,500 protesters, said Interior Minister Vicente Romero in a statement.

Romero stated that Zepita's police station in Puno was also set on fire. As per a report from Peru's ombudsman, around 58 people suffered injuries in the protests across the country.

Thursday also marked a day of turmoil when one of the most historic buildings of Lima was set ablaze as President Dina Boluarte promised to adopt tougher measures against the "vandals".

The destruction of Lima's near-century-old mansion was described as a "monumental asset” by the officials. On Friday, Romero stated that the blaze was "duly planned and arranged."

EU appeals for 'urgent steps' to end violence

On Saturday, the European Union condemned the escalating violence in Peru and the police's "disproportionate" use of force, appealing to authorities to figure out a peaceful solution as soon as possible to end the crisis.

The European Union's spokesperson said that the bloc "deplores the very large number of casualties since the start of the protests".

"Peaceful social protests respecting the rule of law are legitimate in a democratic society. The EU reiterates its condemnation of the widespread acts of violence as well as the disproportionate use of force by security forces," the statement read.

"The EU calls on the government and all political actors to take urgent steps to restore calm and ensure an inclusive dialogue with the participation of civil society and affected communities as the way out of the crisis," it added.

Peru has been witnessing protests since it ousted President Pedro Castillo in December after the former made the attempt to dissolve the legislature to escape an impeachment vote.

