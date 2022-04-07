Peru assesses looting damage after anti-government protests

Peruvian authorities said on Wednesday (April 6) that a fifth person has died in recent anti-government protests sparked by rising fuel prices, a sign of how the global energy crunch linked to the war in Ukraine is stoking unrest in countries around the world.

Many citizens have been affected by the looting and fear caused by the protests late on Tuesday (April 5), leaving a trail of destruction in local businesses.

"People don't understand, they shouldn't destroy things,” said Celina Diaz, a woman who was not able to file a procedure at Peru's Ministry of Justice.

Authorities are struggling to unblock key highways that are essential for food supplies in Peru's largest cities.

Peruvian President, Pedro Castillo is also fending off calls for his resignation from the opposition and some influential local newspapers.

Castillo, who recently survived a second impeachment attempt less than a year into office, on Tuesday called off a mandatory curfew in Lima, the capital, that sought to stifle protests after thousands defied the order and took to the streets.

The protests turned violent at night with looting reported in several government buildings.