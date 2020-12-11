Permission for Whites-only group to use US church raises eyebrows

A town in Minnesota has raised eyebrows and its council allowed use of a vacant church by a Whites-only group. Although the city council and mayor have denied any support to racist ideology, questions are being raised.

The city council of town of Murdock in Minnesota has taken a decision that has started a discussion. The council, passed a permit on Wednesday (December 9) to allow use of a church by 'Asatru Folk community' (AFA).

The website of AFA states the community to be part of "great Aryan religiosity".

The mayor of Murdock has been quick to dissociate the council's decision from any racial bias. During the council meeting, he has been reported to have said that the town was against racism in all its forms. He has attributed the decision to be in accordance with the First Amendment Rights of the US Constitution.

These rights address freedom of religion.

The AFA, which has been called "extremist" by some groups in the US has objectionable content in its so-called 'statement of ethics'

"We want our children to grow up to be mothers and fathers to white children of their own," it says.

The statement further says that "behaviors destructive of the white family" were to be discouraged in the community.