People who like food and sexual intercourse are not sinners, says Pope Francis

In a book published on Wednesday about, Pope Francis has been quoted saying that enjoying a well-cooked meal and sexual intercourse are not sinful activities and are simply "divine".

The book, titled "TerraFutura, conversations with Pope Francis on integral ecology" has been published by Italian writer and gourmet Carlo Petrini. the book is a collection of interviews with the Pope.

"Pleasure arrives directly from God, it is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else, it is simply divine," he has been quoted in the book.

"The Church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure," he added.

Also read| 'Creation is groaning': Pope Francis urges countries to follow Paris Climate Agreement

He also used the eample of a 1987 Danish film called "Babette's Feast" saying that the movie is a "hymn to Christian charity, to love."

He goes on to say that while these thoughts have existed in the Church in the past, he believes that this is "a wrong interpretation of the Christian message".

He goes on to explain that eating and indulging in sexual intercourse is important to keep human bodies healthy and fit. "The pleasure of eating is there to keep you healthy by eating, just like sexual pleasure is there to make love more beautiful and guarantee the perpetuation of the species," the Pope said.

The Pope said there is no place for "overzealous morality" in the church now. He also feels that opposing views to this has often caused harm in this history, and its impact can be seen till date.