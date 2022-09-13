People have right to protest, says Scotland Yard following arrests of anti-monarchy protesters

After three arrests were made in Edinburgh on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city, Scotland Yard has now said that people "absolutely have a right to protest" about the monarchy. Notably, a man carrying a blank piece of paper was also told he might "offend someone".

A statement was issued by Metropolitan Police after a barrister, Paul Powlesland, filmed an altercation he had with an officer in Parliament Square. Mr Powlesland said the officer told him he risked being arrested if he had written "not my king" on the paper.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said, "The public absolutely have a right of protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue do so."

Earlier, a 22-year old woman, who had been pictured holding an anti-monarchy sign, and a 74-year old man who were arrested separately on Sunday were charged with breaching the peace. The third, a 22-year old man arrested on Monday along the route of the procession of the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, has yet to be charged.

Several officials have called the arrests "deeply concerning" saying that being able to protest is a fundamental right.

