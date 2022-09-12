Scottish police arrest three over protests post queen's death

Scottish police said on Monday (September 12) that three arrests were made in Edinburgh on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city. The arrests were relating to breaches of peace, causing a disturbance.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday in her holiday home Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 and had ruled as a monarch for 70 years.

As her coffin was moved through the Scottish countryside, thousands of mourners lined the streets. Many were seen crying, applauding in honour of the Queen or watching silently.

A 22-year old woman, who had been pictured holding an anti-monarchy sign, and a 74-year old man who were arrested separately on Sunday were charged with breaching the peace.

The third, a 22-year old man arrested on Monday along the route of the procession of the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, has yet to be charged.

Reuters said that it could not independently verify circumstances around the arrests.

Also Read | King Charles III makes first address to British parliament

On Monday, footage of a hearse carrying the queen's coffin, followed on foot by her children, showed one protester heckling her son Prince Andrew, before being pulled from the crowd by a man. He was then separated from the crowd by police officers.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE