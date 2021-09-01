People can self-identify to answer gender queries in Scotland’s 2022 census

According to a new guideline, people can answer queries regarding their gender in Scotland’s 2022 census on the basis of how they identify themselves rather than as per the legal status, the body responsible for the survey has said.

On Tuesday, the National Records of Scotland (NRS) issued guideline telling the people to answer the sex question according to how they self-identify and not on the basis of the details on their birth certificate or a gender recognition certificate, if they have.

“If you are transgender the answer you give can be different from what is on your birth certificate. You do not need a gender recognition certificate (GRC),” it said.

“If you are non-binary or you are not sure how to answer, you could use the sex registered on your official documents, such as your passport,” it further said.

Without a formal legal process, a person’s sex can be altered on the passport.

Delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the census also includes a voluntary question about transgender status or history for the first time, for those aged 16 or over.