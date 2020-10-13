People are paying a hefty amount to eat on board a grounded Singapore Airlines' jumbo jet

People are now paying to eat airline meals, but on the ground! We truly live in uncanny times.

Singapore Airlines, whose fleet has been rendered inoperable owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has capitalised on a food fetish for economic reprieve.

Hundreds of passengers are now paying Singapore Airlines the equivalent of a budget ticket to eat a meal inside grounded planes: A380 jumbos in specific.

World's biggest passenger jet

People are paying upto $470 for a taste of travelling! The “passengers” can dine on the world’s biggest passenger jet for SG $642.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the aviation industry into a crisis, with many being laid off, and the number of flights in air decreasing in the face of the pressure.

Due to this, companies are looking for other means to resuscitate the industry. Many are offering tours of aircraft, or a flying experience without the flight.

Thousands of jobs have been cut by Singapore Airlines in the aftermath of the pandemic, and almost all of its aircraft are grounded. To find some reprieve, the airlines has turned one of its A380s into a pop-up restaurant, serving customers a taste of airline meals.

Mission successful

According to the Straits Times, this proved successful. All 900 seats for October 24 and 25 sold out within half an hour.

Owing to “overwhelming demand”, the carrier has decided to keep the restaurant open for two extra days. Customers can now have lunch and dinner on all four dates.

The Airlines is offering a variety of meals, with the most expensive being a four-course meal in a first-class suite. The cheapest meal costs SG$53 and consists of a three-course meal in economy class.

However, social distancing norms are being followed, with about half of the seats being left empty on the jets, which are parked at Changi Airport.

It gets better! Singapore Airlines is now also delivering plane meals to people’s homes.