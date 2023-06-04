Pentagon flags China's 'increasingly risky' activities in Indo-Pacific
Story highlights
Pentagon's comments flagging China's territorial assertions in Asia-Pacific were made at the Shangri La Security Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday.
Pentagon's comments flagging China's territorial assertions in Asia-Pacific were made at the Shangri La Security Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday.
The United States on Sunday flagged China's "increasingly risky and coercive activities" in Asia. The Pentagon expressed the concern in the wake of recent acts of Chinese territorial assertions in its neighbourhood.
"We remain concerned about the PLA's increasingly risky and coercive activities in the region, including in recent days," said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, who is with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a security conference in Singapore.
This is a developing story. More information to be added soon.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.