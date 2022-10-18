Pentagon considering funding Starlink network in Ukraine: Report

The Pentagon is considering funding Elon Musk's Starlink network in war-torn Ukraine, reported Politico. Starlink network has helped restore communication in Ukraine and has also helped Ukraine military in their offensives. Politico cited two US officials involved in the discussion.

There were no immediate comments from either Pentagon or US Department of Defense Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Musk had said not too long ago that SpaceX, Musk's company which operates Starlink could not fund network in Ukraine indefinitely. This statement had come after Ukraine's ambassador to Germany had told Musk to 'f*** off' after he proposed a 'solution' to Ukraine-Russia conflict. The solution put forth by Musk was panned in Ukrainian camp. Musk had also said that the Pentagon should pay up for the network in Ukraine.

However, Musk backtracked over the weekend and said that funding for Starlink network in Ukraine would continue.

Starlink has helped Ukraine's civilians and military stay online during the war, with Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov last week saying Starlink's services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in critical areas.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. After sustained territorial gains in first few months of the conflict, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive in eastern part of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE