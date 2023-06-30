Chinese spy balloon failed to gather intelligence flying over US: Pentagon

As per the Pentagon, the Chinese balloon that crossed the continental United States from Alaska to the east coast in February did not collect any information.

On Thursday, officials stated that the US "took steps to mitigate" any potential intelligence-gathering capabilities of the suspected spy balloon. Debris collected from the downed balloon is currently being analysed by US intelligence agencies. The incident caused tension between the US and China. What the Pentagon said As per BBC, Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder acknowledged that the balloon was believed to possess intelligence collection capabilities.

He said that the US was "aware that (the balloon) had intelligence collection capabilities".

However, he added that the assessment now is that it did not collect any information.

"It has been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or over flying the United States."

Gen Ryder said that the efforts were undertaken by the US to counter any intelligence gathering and it "contributed" to the balloon's failure to gather sensitive data.

The General, as per BBC, did not confirm reports that American-made equipment was part of the balloon. However, he noted that Chinese drones have previously utilised off-the-shelf US equipment. Chinese spy balloon in US, Canadian skies As per new images made available recently, the Chinese spy balloon spent approximately a week flying over the United States and Canada in February before being shot down by a fighter jet off the Atlantic coast under the orders of President Joe Biden.

Sensors from the balloon were subsequently retrieved from the ocean. There were concerns that Beijing may have intended to gather information as the balloon passed over US military bases.

However, Chinese officials asserted that it was a civilian weather balloon and accused the US of overreacting by shooting it down.

As a result of the incident, Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a diplomatic trip to Beijing. However, the trip was rescheduled and took place earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)

